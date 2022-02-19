Reviewing Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Identiv and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Identiv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Identiv presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.67%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Identiv and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Identiv 2.56% -0.70% -0.42% Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Identiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Identiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Identiv and Mandiant’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Identiv $86.92 million 5.22 -$5.11 million $0.04 510.50 Mandiant $483.45 million 8.70 $918.57 million $3.81 4.60

Mandiant has higher revenue and earnings than Identiv. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Identiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Identiv has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Identiv beats Mandiant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

