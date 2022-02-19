Revomon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $859,025.00 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Revomon has a market cap of $9.24 million and approximately $859,025.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revomon has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.