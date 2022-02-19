Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.