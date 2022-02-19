Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

