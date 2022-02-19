Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

