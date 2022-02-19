Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.32 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

RBBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 700,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,123. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $518.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

