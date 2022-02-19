Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 624.38 ($8.45).

RMV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.01) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 753 ($10.19) to GBX 565 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($8.12) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

LON:RMV traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 614.20 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,707. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 706.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 712.10. The company has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 551.80 ($7.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.96).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

