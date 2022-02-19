Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.