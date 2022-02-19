RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $154.20

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.20 and last traded at $155.60, with a volume of 27150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

