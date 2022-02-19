RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OPP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 61,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,821. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%.

In related news, Director David Swanson acquired 2,020 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 160.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

