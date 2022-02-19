Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 133.21.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 66.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 81.60. Rivian has a 1-year low of 50.00 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,652,616,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,520,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,770,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,629,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

