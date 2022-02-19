Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.
Shares of RHI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robert Half International (RHI)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.