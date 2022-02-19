Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

