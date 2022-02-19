Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

JBLU stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 78.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 169,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 74,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

