Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,570,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 38,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.62.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $858,893,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,512,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

