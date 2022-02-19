Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.69.

RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

