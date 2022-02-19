Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

