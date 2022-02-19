ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,806.25.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.60) to GBX 2,800 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF remained flat at $$360.94 during trading hours on Monday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $346.00 and a 12 month high of $531.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.16 and a 200-day moving average of $445.97.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

