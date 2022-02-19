Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $144.71, but opened at $109.97. Roku shares last traded at $111.67, with a volume of 245,939 shares traded.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.85.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

