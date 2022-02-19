Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Lowered by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $350.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.85.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.47.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.