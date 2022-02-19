Rosenblatt Securities Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $87.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Alteryx by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

