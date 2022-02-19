Royal Bank of Canada Has $37.04 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.69% of Columbus McKinnon worth $37,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

