RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. 575,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in RPT Realty by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

