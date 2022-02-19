Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $94.00 at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

