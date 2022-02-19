Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 29.2% in January

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 1,645,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,945. The stock has a market cap of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,017,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 378,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

