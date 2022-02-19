Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 29.2% in January

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 797,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 1,645,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,945. The stock has a market cap of $514.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.