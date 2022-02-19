SafeInsure (SINS) Market Capitalization Tops $62,253.04

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 42.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $62,253.04 and $151.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000159 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,259,001 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

