Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

