San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0857 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 100.1% over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.