Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.91.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

