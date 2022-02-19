Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.91.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 9.69. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

