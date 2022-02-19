Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

