Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,544.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHNWF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.43) to GBX 3,544 ($47.96) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF stock remained flat at $$46.40 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. Schroders has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.