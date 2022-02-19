Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.
Science Applications International stock opened at $82.34 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55.
In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
