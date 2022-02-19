Science Biosensor Diagnos Life Sells 100,000 Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $84,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $89,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $90,000.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $298,000.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $164,000.00.
Shares of GBS stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GBS by 4,119.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GBS in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in GBS in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GBS in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GBS
GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.
