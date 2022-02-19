SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SE. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

SE opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.35. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after buying an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth $639,249,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

