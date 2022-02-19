Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Huntsman stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

