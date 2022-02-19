Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

