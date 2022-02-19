Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 370,062 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.