Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Position Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

