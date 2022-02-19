Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 571.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 175,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 99.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

