SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

SFL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. SFL has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SFL by 409.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 483,693 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

