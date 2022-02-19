Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) & Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Head-To-Head Survey

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Shapeways shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Summer Infant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shapeways and Summer Infant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.12 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -11.34

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Profitability

This table compares Shapeways and Summer Infant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52% Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15%

Risk and Volatility

Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Infant has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shapeways and Summer Infant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shapeways presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.17%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Shapeways on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

