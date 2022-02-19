Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 344.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Sharps Compliance worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 560.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 62,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 628.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 183.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of -0.29. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

