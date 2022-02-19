Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $800.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $900.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $640.42 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,351.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

