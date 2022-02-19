Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 52-week low of $640.42 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.