Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,156.68.
Shares of SHOP opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 52-week low of $640.42 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 71.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
