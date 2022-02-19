Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON NBI opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.43 million and a P/E ratio of -351.20. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.