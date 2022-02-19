Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON NBI opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.35) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.43 million and a P/E ratio of -351.20. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 92.08 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 185 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile
