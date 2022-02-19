Short Interest in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Grows By 29.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,400 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. FMR LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $52.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.82% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

