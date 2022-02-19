Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Increases By 34.2%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 274,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 211,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 983,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.