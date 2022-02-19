Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Grows By 29.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Bird Global stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 634,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bird Global during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

