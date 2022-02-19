Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expands By 29.2%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of TCPC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $787.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

