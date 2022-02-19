Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 16.9%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.

Get Cancom alerts:

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.