Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 16.9%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 196.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $66.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.27. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of $65.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12.
Cancom Company Profile
